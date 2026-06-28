People don’t want to see Congress in power: Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress party and questioned its democratic integrity and adherence to the nation’s constitutional traditions, while pointing to a ‘dictatorial’ boast by a senior party leader.

Kiren Rijiju took to his social media handle on X to highlight the grand old party’s ‘disregard and disrespect’ for the nation’s democratic values and shared a remark by Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media & Publicity Department of the Congress party, where the latter allegedly made a threatening claim that the BJP leaders will be confined to their homes if the Congress govt comes to power. “If Congress comes to power, BJP leaders will not even be able to step out on the streets,” read the X post shared by Kiren Rijiju, attributing the remarks to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Rijiju further said, “That’s why people won’t bring such a dictatorial Congress party to power again. Everyone has freedom of expression, but Congress is literally abusing PM Modi 24X7.” The controversy over alleged intimidation emanated from Congress leader Pawan Khera’s media interaction on June 25, when the nation commemorated the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, widely considered a blot on democracy. (IANS)

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