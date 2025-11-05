People in Bangladesh urge political stability, stronger ties with India

DHAKA Bangladeshis expressed mixed reactions to the upcoming elections amid concerns over the law and order situation. Although the people have welcomed the initiative of the interim government to hold elections in mid-February, some fear that keeping the Awami League out of the electoral process could cause one-third of the people to be out of scope. Activities of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and NCP are widely visible in the run-up to the elections. "Regarding upcoming elections, I want to see it positively. Internal and external forces are working. The political parties are also working to get a good election", Abu Naser Mainul Hossain, a private company employee in Dhaka, told ANI.

"Political situation is not bad, alright now. Security is a concern. But improving day by day. So, I am hopeful and positive that the upcoming election will send a good message to the world," he added.

The BNP has already announced its party nominations for most of the parliamentary seats it will contest in the upcoming elections.

"I have a mixed opinion. If you look at the previous culture, some leaders and parties should come out a bit more. In some cases, choosing the right persons in certain areas should be more responsible. I have doubts on this issue", Mainul said, in reply to a question about BNP's nominations.

Whether the election will be inclusive, keeping Awami League out of Bangladesh's Election process, he said, "It is a tough question. Awami League is a very big force. If we discontinue them, one-third of the people would be excluded from the political scope. This is complex right now. Everyone should talk, because they are also a real force"

However, the young entrepreneurs fear that the political unrest could negatively impact Bangladesh's economy. They urge a stop to unrest and start cooperation with countries, including neighbouring India.

"Any political unrest definitely affects the economy and threatens the entrepreneurs and start-ups as well. But I think this unrest should be stopped as soon as possible", Mounota Alam, a leader in the non-profit youth organisation, Junior Chamber International (JCI), told ANI.

"Any kind of political unrest or disruption is not good for any country. I am definitely looking forward to the easiest way to get a visa from India", she added.

"India is a very big market. There are a lot of opportunities over there. Collaborating with such a neighbouring country is a massive opportunity for us to create different types of scopes. The young generation in our country is very creative. India is also doing very well in this sector. We will encourage collaboration for the next opportunities", said Mounota, also an athlete of Bangladesh. (ANI)

