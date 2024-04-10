People's problems cannot be solved by making speeches': Ajit Pawar taunts Supriya Sule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Tuesday took a dig at her estranged sister and the NCP-SP nominee Supriya Sule saying that the problems of the people cannot be solved by just making speeches in parliament.

He also targeted his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar during his speech at an election rally urging the voters to give him and his party’s nominee a chance during this year’s elections.

“Till today you have stood behind senior Pawar. Even during the upcoming elections, vote where you see senior Pawar so that you will get the satisfaction of voting for Pawar,” he said while addressing an election rally in the Baramati constituency.

He said that senior Pawar and his daughter will make emotional speeches but people should not vote for them due to the emotional rhetoric. “I have been elected seven times in my political life so I understand all these nuances,” he said. (IANS)

