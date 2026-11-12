Perception of one HC being better suited to hear disputes misguided, erroneous: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has transferred a commercial intellectual property suit from the Delhi High Court to the Madras High Court, observing that the choice of a forum cannot be driven by a perception that one High Court is better suited to adjudicate a particular category of disputes.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan allowed a transfer petition filed by Sai Maghalakshmi Traders, Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Enterprises, and M.P.K. Traders against M/s Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agro Foods and SLS Agro Ventures, seeking the transfer of a commercial suit instituted by the latter before the Delhi High Court. In its order, the apex court recorded that the petitioners, who are defendants in the suit, carry on business in Chennai, while the plaintiffs have their principal place of business at Nelamangala in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district. (IANS)