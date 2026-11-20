New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that India will have preferential trade access to $85 trillion of global GDP by next year, up from $70 trillion at present, as ongoing trade negotiations add another $15 trillion. He also noted that several trade agreements, including a deal with the US, are expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Addressing FICCI's annual general meeting here, the minister reiterated India's push toward its $1 trillion overall export target for FY27, urging businesses and startups to tap global market opportunities.

"We didn't know how the year would pan out. Two global wars are raging even today as we speak. But when you really desire something from the heart, it can happen," Goyal remarked. (IANS)