PM instilled new sense of self-respect and identity, says Amit Shah

JODHPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a new building and two hostels at Shri Parasmal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya in Jodhpur.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled a new sense of self-respect and identity, along with the dream of becoming self-reliant, among all 'specially abled'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat received Home Minister Shah at the airport.

Shah said, "With an investment of Rs 15 crores, foundation stones for three projects were laid today. Motilal Oswal Gyan Deep Bhawan Mahavidyalaya, Motilal Oswal Jyoti Sadan girl's hostel and HG Foundation Divya Jyoti Bhawan Boy's hostel. To eradicate the challenges in the life of 'Divyang' lot of work has to be done. Parasmal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya became the first school for the blind in Rajasthan in 2022." He further said that when the differently abled are considered as specially abled, or 'Divyang', then work for them can progress.

"PM Modi, for the first time in 2015, began using the term 'Divyang' instead of 'Viklang'. These two words show that a single decision by the Prime Minister has transformed how the entire population of India, as well as all state and central governments, perceives 'Divyang' individuals. It is the responsibility of society to ensure that the 'Divyang' can use their life for nation-building. By using the term 'Divyang', the Prime Minister has instilled a new sense of self-respect and identity, along with the dream of becoming self-reliant, among all 'Divyang' individuals in the country," he further said.

He also mentioned that the Narendra Modi government has provided a platform for all 'Divyang' to excel in the field of sports. "The Paralympics started in 1960. From 1960 to 2012, India got only 8 medals, and in the last 3 Paralympics, India got 52 medals. If society, NGOs and central government works for 'Divyang' then nothing is impossible. The budget for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities was Rs. 338 crore in 2014. Today, PM Modi has increased it to Rs. 1313 crore. Under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi has ensured that people with disabilities do not face any hardship when visiting government courts. He also ensured that 35 international airports and 55 domestic airports were accessible to them," he further said.

He added that in the last 10 years 31 lakh people have got prosthetic aid by setting up 18 thousand camps. (ANI)

