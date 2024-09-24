PM Modi Departs For Delhi After Wrapping Up 3-Day US Visit

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his "successful and substantial" three-day official visit to the US and left for home on Monday.

During the trip, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, entertained an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly.

The Indian Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings on Sunday with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

The meetings extensively focused on strengthening the bilateral cooperation even further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.