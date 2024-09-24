PM Modi Departs For Delhi After Wrapping Up 3-Day US Visit

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his "successful and substantial" three-day official visit to the US and left for home on Monday.
During the trip, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, entertained an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly.
The Indian Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings on Sunday with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.
The meetings extensively focused on strengthening the bilateral cooperation even further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.
"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.
PM Modi landed in the US on Friday and attended the Quad Leaders' meeting in US President Joe Biden's hometown in Wilmington, Delaware on the first day of his visit.
In a cordial gesture, President Biden also hosted PM Modi for a one-to-one meeting in his home, and the Quad summit was held at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington.
During their meeting, Biden hailed the progress India made towards sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence manufacturer General Atomics.
Another significant breakthrough of the bilateral meeting was the return of 297 antiquities to India, a few of which were on display at Biden's residence during the meeting.
At the Quad Leadership Summit and others associated with it, PM Modi emphasized on India's approach of cooperation, contact, and engagement for growth with a variety of partners in the Indo-Pacific.
After wrapping up the Quad Leaders' meeting in Wilmington, Modi attended an Indian community event at Long Island in New York on the second day of his visit and later address a key conclave at the United Nations on Day 3.