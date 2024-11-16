PM Modi Embarks On Historic Tour To Nigeria, Brazil And Guyana, Set To Attend G-20 Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-day diplomatic tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, marking a turning point for India's growing stature in global diplomacy.

Following India’s impactful presidency of the G-20 in 2023, PM Modi's visit emphasizes India's growing role as the Voice of the Global South, championing the cause of inclusivity, sustainability, and reform on the world stage.

During the trip, PM Modi will engage in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria to further deepen bilateral ties, focusing on energy, security, and trade.

PM Modi will also attend the 19th G-20 Summit in Brazil, demonstrating India's leadership in shaping global economic and sustainable development policies.