PM Modi Embarks On Historic Tour To Nigeria, Brazil And Guyana, Set To Attend G-20 Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-day diplomatic tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, marking a turning point for India's growing stature in global diplomacy.
Following India’s impactful presidency of the G-20 in 2023, PM Modi's visit emphasizes India's growing role as the Voice of the Global South, championing the cause of inclusivity, sustainability, and reform on the world stage.
During the trip, PM Modi will engage in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria to further deepen bilateral ties, focusing on energy, security, and trade.
PM Modi will also attend the 19th G-20 Summit in Brazil, demonstrating India's leadership in shaping global economic and sustainable development policies.
Furthermore, Modi will visit Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years, where he will focus on strengthening ties with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The Prime Minister will also address the Guyanese Parliament, marking a historic diplomatic milestone.
ALSO READ: Bihar liquor ban gave rise to unauthorised trade, means 'big money' for officials: Patna High Court
ALSO WATCH: