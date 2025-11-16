PM Modi held in high regard for championing Global South: SA envoy

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to South Africa next week to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, the country's envoy in New Delhi on Saturday hailed the continuous efforts and contributions made by the Indian PM to fulfill the collective aspirations of the Global South.

"It's a given fact that Prime Minister Modi is highly respected globally within the African continent. He is held in high regard in South Africa and we see him as an important global leader who is championing issues of the Global South, including Africa. This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to South Africa in less than a decade. I think he's one of the Indian Prime Ministers that has gone to South Africa the most number of times. And, that's also true of his numerous visits to the African continent and including of President Droupadi Murmu who has visited several African countries since she assumed office. This signifies the importance that India places on its relationship with the African continent, including South Africa," Anil Sooklal, the High Commissioner of South Africa to India, revealed to IANS in an exclusive chat on Saturday.

India, under PM Modi, spearheaded efforts that led to the African Union joining the G20 - an achievement termed as a landmark during India's G20 presidency in 2023.

"We must recall that it was through his efforts, and that of the Indian government, who championed the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a full member during India's presidency in 2023. And, I think the African continent leaders have spoken very favourably of the role that India and especially Prime Minister Modi played in ensuring that the AU is now a full member," said Sooklal. (IANS)

