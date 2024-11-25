PM Modi Highlights Govt's Efforts To Make Odisha Prosperous And One Of The Fastest-Growing States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is making all efforts to ensure Odisha is counted among the strongest, prosperous and fastest-growing states of the country by 2036, when the eastern state will be celebrating its 100th foundation day.

While addressing a gathering at the Odisha Parba event in Delhi, PM Modi on Sunday said that Odisha, which was once considered as a backward state, has huge potential in sectors like tourism, port-based industries, seafood export, steel, energy etc.

"There is immense potential for port-based industrial development in Odisha. Therefore, trade will be promoted here by developing Dhamra, Gopalpur, Astaranga, Pallur, and Subarnarekha ports. Odisha is also the mining and metal powerhouse of India. This strengthens Odisha's position in the steel, aluminum and energy sectors. By focusing on these sectors, Odisha can explore new paths to prosperity," said PM Modi.

"Odisha records huge production of cashew, jute, cotton, turmeric and oilseeds, and it is our endeavour to ensure these products reach big markets and our farmers benefit from this. There is huge scope for expansion of trade in the seafood processing industry in Odisha. We are making efforts so that Odisha seafood becomes a brand and there is a huge demand for it in the international market. Odisha should become one of the preferred destinations for investors. Our government is committed to improving the Ease of Doing Business in Odisha," he further added.

He also said that the BJP government in Odisha has given approval to investment proposals to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore during the first 100 days after coming to power. PM Modi noted that Odisha's huge potential can be used in the right direction to take it to new heights of development.

Emphasising the strategic location of Odisha, PM Modi asserted: "I believe, Odisha can get a significant benefit from its strategic location. It is easy to access the domestic and international market from here. Odisha is an important hub for trade with East Asia and South-East Asia. The importance of Odisha in the global value chain will increase in the coming days. Our government is also working on the target to raise exports from Odisha."

He said that Odisha has immense potential for urbanisation and the Central government is taking various concrete steps on this. He said the Union government is committed to the construction of dynamic and well-connected cities in large numbers.

"We are endeavouring to develop tier-II cities of Odisha; especially new opportunities will be created in western Odisha districts with the development of new infrastructure," PM Modi said.

He also mentioned the just-concluded famous Bali Yatra at Cuttack, calling it a symbol of India and Odisha's maritime prowess.

Lauding the courage of the sailors of the past, the Prime Minister said that they were brave enough to sail and cross the seas despite the absence of modern technology like today. He added that the traders used to travel by ship to places like Bali, Sumatra, Java in Indonesia, which helped promote trade and enhance the reach of culture to various places.

PM Modi also emphasised that today, Odisha's maritime power had an important role in the achievement of a developed India's resolve.

He also remembered the contributions of saints and scholars from Odisha to the enrichment of culture in India.

The Prime Minister remarked that the saints and scholars have played a great role in nourishing the cultural richness by ensuring great literature like Saral Mahabharat, Odia Bhagawat have reached the common people at their doorsteps.

He added that there is extensive literature related to Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Odia language. He also said that the nation is remembering the contributions of Utkal Kesari Hare Krishna Mehtab whose 125th birth anniversary the government is celebrating on a large scale.

PM Modi said that the culture of Odisha has greatly strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', in which the sons and daughters of the state have made huge contributions.

"We can see many examples of the contribution of Odia literature to the cultural prosperity of India," PM Modi said. Meanwhile, PM Modi also took to X and wrote: "Today, I had the privilege of being a witness to the rich heritage and wonderful culture of Odisha at the Odisha Festival in New Delhi."

The Prime Minister also shared a few photographs of the event.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, President of Odia Samaj, Siddharth Pradhan were also present at the occasion, among others. (IANS)

