PM Modi Meets Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni During G20 Summit In Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Monday (local time) with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and hailed the friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi also met with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 19th G20 Summit held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro besides other leaders.

Modi's discussions with the Italian PM focused extensively on deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. “India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi remarked.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister also held a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.