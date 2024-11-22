PM Modi Returns To India After Productive Three-Nation Visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant three-nation tour, returning to India on November 22 after fostering partnerships and addressing global challenges in Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. The five-day visit was marked by key discussions on trade, defense, and sustainable development.
In Nigeria, PM Modi held talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing collaboration in education, technology, and health. Recognizing India's humanitarian commitment, he announced 20 tons of aid for flood relief efforts.
Modi was also honored with Nigeria's highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, symbolizing the strengthening ties between the two nations.
Brazil was the second stop, where Modi participated in the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit. As a Troika member, he lauded Brazil's efforts in continuing India's focus on the Global South's priorities.
Key themes included sustainable development and multilateral cooperation, with Modi holding bilateral discussions with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden.
The final leg in Guyana saw Modi engaging in high-level dialogues to deepen relations with the Caribbean. He was awarded the Order of Excellence, Guyana’s highest civilian honor, for fostering India-Guyana ties.
PM Modi described the visit as a step forward in strengthening India's global partnerships and commitment to addressing shared challenges. The tour highlighted India's growing role in shaping international discourse and fostering inclusive growth.
