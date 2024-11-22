PM Modi Returns To India After Productive Three-Nation Visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant three-nation tour, returning to India on November 22 after fostering partnerships and addressing global challenges in Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. The five-day visit was marked by key discussions on trade, defense, and sustainable development.

In Nigeria, PM Modi held talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing collaboration in education, technology, and health. Recognizing India's humanitarian commitment, he announced 20 tons of aid for flood relief efforts.

Modi was also honored with Nigeria's highest civilian award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, symbolizing the strengthening ties between the two nations.