PM Modi Set To Embark On 3-Day US Visit Today, To Participate In Quad Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day official visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington.
During his trip, PM Modi will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.
In a press statement, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to joining his colleagues President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the four-nation Quad Summit.
PM Modi stated that the forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart, where the two world leaders will jointly review and figure out new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both the country's citizens and also for the global good.
Furthermore, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to engage with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders who happen to be the key stakeholders.
They provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies in the world.
PM Modi concluded his departure statement by describing the Summit of the Future as an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.
I will share views of the one sixth of the humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world, PM Modi's statement added.
