PM Modi Set To Embark On 3-Day US Visit Today, To Participate In Quad Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day official visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington.

During his trip, PM Modi will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a press statement, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to joining his colleagues President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the four-nation Quad Summit.

PM Modi stated that the forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.