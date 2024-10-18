PM Modi Set To Visit Russia Next Week To Attend 16th BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia to attend the 16th edition of the BRICS Summit in Kazan from October 22-23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss pressing global issues and cooperation among the BRICS nations.

The theme of this year's summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," aims to focus attention on strengthening international cooperation and addressing challenges in global governance.

"The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.