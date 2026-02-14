PM Modi slams UPA regime for ‘policy paralysis, scams, compulsive reforms’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp critique of the previous Congress-led UPA governments, accusing them of policy paralysis, widespread scams, and an inability to undertake reforms without facing a crisis.

In his keynote address at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, the PM contrasted this with the current administration’s conviction-driven approach, crediting it for India’s rapid economic rise and global confidence.

PM Modi asserted that when the country was surrounded by policy paralysis, scams, and pilferage, trust in India eroded.

“When the country was hit by policy paralysis, and there were scams all around, who could trust India?” he asked, highlighting how manufacturing remained weak and comprehensive trade deals were limited to just four countries before 2014.

He pointed out that reforms under past Congress regimes only materialized under extreme pressure — such as the 1991 economic crisis that forced liberalization when bankruptcy loomed, or the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that led to the creation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after exposing security lapses.

In the power sector, he said, attention came only when destruction was evident, describing these as politically motivated rather than visionary moves.

The Prime Minister emphasized that border infrastructure suffered from excessive red tape under the Congress-led UPA regime, whereas decisions have now been localized for faster execution He questioned why free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed nations were not possible earlier, despite the same country, youth, and systems existing.

“The change has come in the government’s vision,” PM Modi declared, noting that pre-2014 India lacked self-confidence, making it hard for the world to trust the nation. (IANS)

