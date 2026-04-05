PM Modi targets Congress and Kerala fronts, stresses national interest and Indian safety abroad

TIRUVALLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a strong political offensive in Kerala, criticising both the Congress and the state's two dominant alliances while emphasising the importance of national interest amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Addressing a large NDA rally in Tiruvalla, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of making irresponsible statements on the West Asia situation, warning that such remarks could endanger the safety and livelihoods of Indians working in the region. He stressed that India's longstanding strategic ties with Gulf nations must not be undermined for political gains.

"Elections will come and go, but the need of the hour is to ensure the security of our people," he said, adding that the opposition seemed more focused on targeting him than addressing the concerns of Indian workers abroad.

Highlighting Kerala's deep economic dependence on overseas employment, PM Modi noted that lakhs of youths from the state work in West Asia, with remittances forming a crucial part of the economy. He reassured families that the government is in constant touch with regional leaders and is taking all necessary steps to safeguard Indian citizens.

Sharpening his attack further, the Prime Minister alleged a "tacit understanding" between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He claimed that despite projecting themselves as rivals within Kerala, both fronts are united in opposing the BJP.

"Their attacks on us are not out of rivalry, but out of fear," he said, asserting that the BJP has emerged as the "only A team" in the state's political landscape.

PM Modi also accused both alliances of promoting divisive politics for vote bank gains, raising concerns over law and order and citing issues such as the handling of the Sabarimala temple and developments in Munambam. He further alleged that the Congress and the Left have spread misinformation on key national matters, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and foreign funding regulations.

Positioning the NDA as a credible alternative, the Prime Minister promised a new development model rooted in Kerala's cultural strengths. "What could not be achieved in 50 years, we will strive to accomplish in five," he said, calling it "Modi's guarantee." (IANS)

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