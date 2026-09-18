PM Modi turns 76: Leaders at home and abroad hail his leadership, wish him long life and success

NEW DELHI: Union Ministers, opposition leaders, foreign missions and international figures extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he turned 76, wishing him good health, long life and continued success.

Union ministers praised Modi's leadership and highlighted India's development during his tenure. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India was moving with confidence towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, citing progress in physical infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare, innovation and entrepreneurship. He also said Modi had placed good governance and public service at the centre of India's development journey.

Health Minister J.P. Nadda described Modi as an inspiration for millions of young people and pointed to India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth and its role in the BRICS Summit held in New Delhi as indicators of the country's growing global standing. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar wished the Prime Minister good health and success, saying his ideas and achievements continued to inspire people globally.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Modi had consistently placed the nation first and worked towards 'Viksit Bharat', while Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari praised his long public career and commitment to the principle of "Nation First".

Birthday greetings also came from outside India. The Embassies of Nepal and Belgium in New Delhi conveyed their wishes to Modi, with Nepal expressing hope that the close friendship between the two countries and ties between their peoples would continue to deepen.

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim also reflected on Modi's tenure, identifying what he viewed as major changes in areas including national direction, infrastructure, the environment, India's global role and national pride. He cited the expansion of roads, railways, airports and ports, the growth of metro systems and India's expansion in renewable energy. He also highlighted India's leadership of the G20 and BRICS and Modi's emphasis on Indian traditions and cultural heritage.

Opposition leaders across several parties also extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Manish Tewari, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wished Modi good health and a long life. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and DMK chief M.K. Stalin also conveyed their greetings. (IANS)

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