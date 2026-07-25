PM Modi’s Instagram followers increase by 1 million after late-night video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late-night video on social media added around 1 million followers on Instagram overnight, an indication of the wide reach and public acceptance of his insights on the paper leaks issue.

Observers credited PM Modi’s high-engagement selfie video addressing exam paper leaks for the overnight surge in his Instagram followers, taking the total number of his followers to nearly 101 million.

The Prime Minister commands a massive digital presence on the world stage. He ranks as the most-followed politician and world leader globally, holding more than double the followers of other prominent international figures like US President Donald Trump.

Apart from a direct connect with people, PM Modi’s video reflected an approach blending political pragmatism and governance dharma. (IANS)

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