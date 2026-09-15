PM Modi's message of dialogue, diplomacy and development resonated across world: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of dialogue, diplomacy and development resonated around the world, and the response was evident in the participation of world leaders at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar spotlighted on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that the whole nation and world witnessed the success of the two-day BRICS India Summit 2026 which concluded at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Sunday and saw participation of 32 delegations, including representatives from 11 member states, 10 partner countries, four regional organisations and seven international organisations.

He highlighted the "strong convening power" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India as most of the participating countries were represented at the level of Heads of State or Government.

"We had President Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping of China, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the President of Iran, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, the Crown Prince of the UAE, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, among others.

"We also had the UN Secretary-General, along with heads of the WTO, WHO and other international organisations. As you would have seen from the footage and coverage of the summit, there was also a strong sense of personal rapport between these leaders and Prime Minister Modi," he stated.

That this major summit was taking place in a highly polarised world, with two major conflicts and deep differences in positions, interests and perspectives, is important to recognise, the EAM detailed.

"Yet, even amid this polarisation, we were able to forge consensus. If we look at the toughest issue of the day, which was the West Asia and Middle East conflict, we were able to agree on a statement calling for peace, security, stability and long-term understanding. It also called for the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, as well as the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," said EAM Jaishankar.

"Overall, I would say that this summit was very much a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's message of dialogue, diplomacy and development. I think that message resonated around the world, and the response was evident in the participation of world leaders at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi," he stated. (IANS)

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