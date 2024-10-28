PM Narendra Modi lauds Arjun Erigaisi's historic achievement as Indian Grandmaster breaks 2800 rating mark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian chess prodigy who recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 2800 Elo rating mark in live chess ratings. This accomplishment makes Erigaisi the youngest Indian and only the second player from the country, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, to cross this coveted threshold.

The 21-year-old grandmaster reached this milestone on October 24, during the 2024 European Chess Club Cup. Representing Team Alkaloid, Erigaisi secured victory in a critical fifth-round match against Russian player Dmitry Andreikin, playing with the White pieces. This win not only propelled Erigaisi's live rating past 2800 but also elevated him to World No. 3, joining an elite group of only 16 players in chess history to achieve this rating.

French grandmaster Alireza Firouzja holds the record as the youngest player to cross the 2800 mark at 18 years and five months, while five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen reached the milestone as the second youngest. Erigaisi's achievement places him among these icons, further enhancing the prominence of Indian chess on the global stage. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi described Erigaisi's accomplishment as "phenomenal," highlighting that the grandmaster's talent and perseverance have brought pride to the nation.

"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings! This is a phenomenal feat. His exceptional talent and perseverance make our entire nation proud. Beyond being a great personal milestone, it will inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours."

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that Erigaisi's success would encourage young Indians to embrace chess and pursue international recognition.

Erigaisi's recent achievements include his pivotal role in India's historic Chess Olympiad victory. Competing in Budapest, Hungary, he played on the third board and delivered an impressive performance, securing nine wins and two draws in 11 rounds. His consistent victories were instrumental in India's success at the Olympiad, further establishing him as one of the country's leading chess talents. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah among BJP’s 40 ‘star campaigners’ for Maharashtra polls

Also Watch: