PM Narendra Modi: Rule of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for makers of Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday said that rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for makers of the Constitution.

"In Part three of the original copy of this very Constitution, the fundamental rights of the citizens of India have been described and it is note-worthy that at the beginning of Part three, the makers of our Constitution had allotted due space to the pictures of Bhagwan Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman ji," Modi said in his 109th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The PM said, "The rule of Prabhu Ram was also a source of inspiration for the makers of our Constitution and that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya, I had talked about 'Dev se Desh'… I'd referred to 'Ram se Rashtra'. Friends, the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feelings are unanimous, everyone's devotion is in unison… Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart."

During this period, many people of the country sang Ram Bhajans dedicating them at the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of the 22nd of January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. During this time, the country saw the power of togetherness, which is also a major basis for our resolves of a developed India, the PM added.

He said, "I had requested the people of the country to run a cleanliness campaign from Makar Sankranti to the 22nd of January. I felt good that lakhs of people joined with devotion and cleaned religious places of their area. Many people have sent me pictures and videos related to this - this sentiment should not diminish… this campaign should not stop. This power of collectivity will take our country to new heights of success." (IANS)

