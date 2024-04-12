PM should answer on Chinese encroachment: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Pune (Mahrashtra): Reacting over Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of Congress party over the Katchatheevu island row, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar asked why no one speaks on the land "infiltrated" by China.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sharad Pawar said, "Whenever PM makes any statement, how much dignity he maintains of his post? It raises doubts in people like me."

He slammed the BJP over its criticism of Congress over the Katchatheevu island row and asked why no one speaks on the land "infiltrated" by China.

"Just two days ago PM had made a statement on a small island which has gone to Sri Lanka while Indira Gandhi was the PM in 1974...taking up this issue he has made strong allegations and comments against Congress," Pawar said.

"PM Modi should give an answer to the question about China's encroachment in some parts of India, the issues which were also discussed in parliament...what steps did he take about it...he doesn't speak on it ever," he added.

The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island is in the limelight ahead of the general elections with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

The island, located between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka, is traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then central government accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime Agreement." (ANI)

