PMK in crisis over electoral alliance in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March : The political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community of Tamil Nadu, the PMK is divided on the question of forming an alliance in the state.

The party's top leadership is divided into two -- a group owing allegiance to party founder leader Dr. S. Ramadoss wants an electoral understanding with the AIADMK, and the other group led by his son and party state president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, who wants a tie-up with the BJP.

A large chunk of leaders, including former state president and MLA, G.K. Mani is supporting an AIADMK alliance.

Ambumani Ramadoss, according to party insiders, is rooting for BJP as there are rumours of him being offered a Cabinet berth in the next Central government. It may be recalled that Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss was a Union Health minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government.

Highly placed sources in the PMK told IANS that as far as Tamil Nadu was concerned the PMK would benefit in the long run only through an alliance with the AIADMK and not with the BJP. Most of the senior leaders of the party subscribe to this view. (IANS)

