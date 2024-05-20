‘PoK is ours and we will take it back’: Union Minister Amit Shah in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Union Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that he is declaring from the pious land of Prayagraj that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and the nation will take it back.

“Rahul Baba (Gandhi), I am saying this on the pious land of Prayagraj, PoK is ours, will be ours and we will take it back. You kept Article 370 for 70 years, but people voted for PM Modi and he abrogated it,” said Shah at a rally in Prayagraj on Sunday.

“Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath once Article 370 is removed...Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there,” Amit Shah said.

Further Shah slammed Congress and Samajwadi Party’s top leadership for not attending Ram Mandir’s pran pratishtha despite being invited for the ceremony.

When the trust members invited them for the consecration of Ram Mandir, they (Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav) did not go because they are afraid of their vote bank. But we BJP people are not afraid of anyone. Modi ji not only built the Ram temple, but also decorated the court of Kashi Vishwanath and the Somnath temple is being decorated with gold,” said Amit Shah.

“Congress-SP kept the Ram Mandir project pending for 70 years. The SP government opened fire on the kar sevaks. You made Modi Ji the Prime Minister for the second time, we won Ram Mandir case, performed the Bhoomi Pujan and also performed the Praan Pratishtha of Ram Mandir,” he added.

Mentioning the ongoing developmental works in the city, Shah said, “This is the area of Kumbh, a land of heritage. Here Narendra Modi is building Nishadraj Park, the ashram of Bharadwaj Rishi is being developed and a big corridor is being built in front of Hanuman.”

BJP has fielded Neeraj Tripathi, son of former Governor of West Bengal and Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi, from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, while Samajwadi Party has fielded Ujjwal Ram Singh from the seat.

Polling in the constituency will take place in the sixth phase of the ongoing elections on May 25. (ANI)

