‘Political deceit’: JMM blames INDIA bloc allies for no seat-sharing pact in Bihar

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on its INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of keeping the party “bewildered” over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and forcing it to withdraw from the contest.

As the Bihar polls draw closer, internal tensions have surfaced within the Mahagathbandhan, with the JMM announcing its exit from the alliance just a day after declaring plans to contest six seats independently.

The decision, made public by Jharkhand Minister and senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar in Giridih, came amid what he termed “political cunning” by the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Kumar alleged that the senior partners had undermined the JMM’s position and betrayed the principles of coalition politics.

Speaking to IANS, JMM spokesperson Manoj Kumar Pandey said, “Somewhere, a situation of confusion has been created that has left us bewildered. We did not want to be excluded from the alliance and made every possible effort, but unfortunately, we failed in our attempts. It is sad and unfortunate that political deceit or broken trust was exercised against us, which could have adverse effects on the INDIA bloc.”

“Will the alliance work like this only? We always supported our allies. We have always given them more. We even made their party leaders ministers. They were able to see the Assembly because of us. I am openly saying this. Even after this, if something like this happens with us, then it is wrong,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha said the JMM deserved to get seats for the upcoming polls, but Congress should not be blamed for it.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said, “I believe the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a natural ally, and naturally, it should get seats in Bihar. However, what circumstances arose and what situations developed can only be explained by the leadership, whether from the Rashtriya Janata Dal or the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Discussions did take place, and two representatives from here also went to the talks. What happened there in Bihar, I am not aware, but JMM should have got the seats in Bihar.” (IANS)

