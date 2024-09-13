Port Blair Renamed Sri Vijaya Puram to Honor Freedom Struggle and Shed Colonial Past

NEW DELHI: A move to rid Port Blair of its colonial imprints has resulted in a new name: Sri Vijaya Puram- the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement on Friday that explained the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reclaim the historical identity of India.

The earlier name of Port Blair was after Captain Archibald Blair, a British naval officer of the East India Company. Renaming aims at respecting the rich connections the region has with the freedom struggle of India, while it also jettisons its colonial tag.

"Sri Vijaya Puram essentially stands for the victory of our freedom movement. The previous name carried colonial baggage, while this new identity carries the strength and sacrifice of our freedom fighters," Amit Shah tweeted to welcome the new name as a victory symbol in view of the role of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the country's fight for independence.

Besides scenic beauty, the islands are believed to be an epitome of great historical importance. It was here that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose first waved the Indian tricolor flag and pronounced India independent from colonial rule. This is the archipelago to which the dreaded Cellular Jail belongs and consequently is a place of great reverence in the independence narrative of India.

As Amit Shah defines it: "The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, earlier a key naval base for the Chola Empire, played an irreplaceable role in our freedom struggle. Today they serve as a pivotal point in our nation's strategic and developmental plans.".

This is part of the larger initiative by the Modi government to eradicate remnants of the colonial era. Since it came into office in 2014, it has focused its energies on the restoration of historical places that were renamed during colonial times. In 2018, PM Modi had named three more islands in the Andaman and Nicobar region: Ross Island was named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island, Shaheed Dweep, and Havelock Island, Swaraj Dweep-each a tribute to Netaji's memory.

The initiative of the government continued with Sri Vijaya Puram, as it shaped the national identity of India by paying homage to its freedom fighters and embracing its pre-colonial heritage.