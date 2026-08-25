Pralhad Joshi Reviews CBSE Reforms, Focus on Exams, Academics and Transparency

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy to review key issues concerning the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with discussions focusing on strengthening academic, examination and administrative processes. "Convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to discuss issues pertaining to CBSE," Joshi wrote in a post on X. He said the meeting reviewed key priorities for strengthening CBSE's academic, examination and administrative processes, with an emphasis on greater efficiency, transparency and improved support for students and teachers. (ANI)

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