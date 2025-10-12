Prashant Kishor launches poll campaign from Tejashwi’s family bastion

Patna: Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Saturday launched his election campaign in Bihar, choosing Raghopur - the family bastion of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - as his starting point.

Speaking to reporters before his visit, Kishor said his party would decide whether he will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections only after the Raghopur event.

Even before reaching Raghopur, PK, as the Jan Suraaj founder is popularly known, took a swipe at Tejashwi, claiming that the news of his visit had already “scared” the RJD leader.

“The situation in Raghopur is still dire. The man, whose parents served as Chief Ministers and who himself was Deputy Chief Minister, represent the constituency, yet nothing has improved. That’s why we’re going to Raghopur. Tejashwi is afraid of my visit,” Kishor said. (IANS)

