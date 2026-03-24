Prayagraj building collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for injured, deceased’s family

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for people injured after a part of the cold storage facility in Prayagraj's Phaphamau area collapsed.

According to Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma around eight people were injured and taken to the hospital after a part of the building collapsed on Monday.

PM Modi expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

PMO wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM."

Earlier, Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma told reporters, "Around 8 people have been taken to the hospital. Relief and rescue work are underway. The situation will become clearer in the next few days as to how many people are injured and how many have escaped safely. We are preparing a list of all of them. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted to investigate this." (ANI)

Also Read: All efforts must be made to safeguard citizens from West Asia conflict: PM Modi