President Droupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Constitution Day Celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India 75 years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend, while the President will lead a ceremonial reading of the Preamble.

A dedicated website, (https://constitution75.com), has been launched by the government to allow citizens to look into the legacy of the Constitution in interactive ways.

They can participate in mass Preamble readings, upload recitation videos for certification, and interact with the resources that highlight the historical and cultural importance of the document.