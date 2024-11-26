President Droupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Constitution Day Celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India 75 years ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend, while the President will lead a ceremonial reading of the Preamble.
A dedicated website, (https://constitution75.com), has been launched by the government to allow citizens to look into the legacy of the Constitution in interactive ways.
They can participate in mass Preamble readings, upload recitation videos for certification, and interact with the resources that highlight the historical and cultural importance of the document.
The nationwide events will be held, including exhibitions of the original calligraphy of the Constitution and true copies, murals inspired by the Preamble in schools and panchayat offices, etc. Special gram sabhas and events in state capitals will be held to encourage further public participation.
The ceremony will also witness the launching of a commemorative coin, a stamp, and two books: Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse and Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey. Moreover, a booklet on the artistic legacy of the Constitution and its translations in Sanskrit and Maithili will be published.
The old Parliament building is actually the place where the Constituent Assembly had first met on December 9, 1946. And it was there that over 165 long days of debate had actually helped shape the Constitution under the guidance of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
The India Constitution Day reminds its citizens about democratic ideals and that robust visionary framework in the nation. The event brings across citizens of this country how rejuvenating the evergreen Constitution is and how India can be a progressive, inclusive nation.
