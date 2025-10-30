President Murmu poses with Rafale pilot Pakistan claimed to have captured during ‘Operation Sindoor’

NEW DELHI: In a powerful display of India's air prowess, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday completed a 30-minute sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala Air Force Station - becoming the first Indian President to fly in both the Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale jets.

What made the moment more striking was her appearance alongside Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the country's first woman Rafale pilot - the same officer Pakistan had falsely claimed to have captured during 'Operation Sindoor', India's precision airstrikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in May.

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, 29, from Varanasi, is part of the Golden Arrows Squadron and joined the IAF in 2017.

Before flying the Rafale, she piloted the MiG-21 Bison, symbolizing India's evolving generation of women combat aviators.

Notably, during 'Operation Sindoor' Pakistan's propaganda machinery had circulated fake videos claiming India lost a Rafale and that Singh was captured near Sialkot - claims swiftly dismissed later by the PIB Fact Check as "baseless and fabricated."

Her presence near the Rafale, beside a pilot who embodies India's new defence confidence, sent a clear and unmistakable message across the border - that India's skies are secure, and its spirit unshaken.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometers before returning to the Air Force Station.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15,000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour.

Later in the visitor's book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said, "I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me."

"This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organizing this sortie successfully." the President further noted. (IANS)

