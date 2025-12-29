President Murmu undertakes dived sortie onboard Navy’s indigenous submarine

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked the Indian Navy’s indigenous Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka and undertook a dived sortie, an official said.

“The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” an official of the President’s Secretariat said in a post on X.

Calling it a historic moment, the official said this maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari-class submarine by President Droupadi Murmu is only the second such experience by a President of India, after former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

During the engagement, the President undertook a dived sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard.

“During the sortie, the President was briefed on the role of the submarine arm in India’s maritime strategy, as well as its operational capabilities and contribution in safeguarding national maritime interests,” the official said in a statement. She also interacted with the crew of INS Vaghsheer and commended them for their dedication, professionalism and spirit of selfless service.

The President said the indigenous submarine is a shining example of the Indian Navy’s professional excellence, combat preparedness and unwavering commitment to national security, the statement added. (IANS)

