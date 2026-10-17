Press Council of India issues guidelines for journalists covering protests

NEW DELHI: Press Council of India (PCI) expressed concern over the safety of media personnel during unrest and released a comprehensive set of guidelines for journalists covering protests and demonstrations, emphasising professional conduct, personal safety, and ethical reporting.

PCI notes that the guidelines seek to "facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities."

Under the section on Identification and Professional Conduct, the Council has mandated that journalists carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or PIB/DIP accreditation, keeping them visibly displayed at all times via lanyards secured to minimise entanglement risks.

Highlighting the need for neutrality, the PCI guidelines state: "Maintain neutrality and professionalism. Do not participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations, or interfere with protesters, counter-protesters, or police." Furthermore, journalists have been advised to remain respectful, comply with lawful police orders during tense situations, and avoid unnecessary arguments while calmly asserting their press status.

Addressing positioning and crowd safety, the Council advised media persons to maintain a reasonable distance during escalating tensions or anticipated police action. It explicitly stated: "Do not attach cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles, or equipment in ways that obstruct movement or damage property."

The advisory also outlines strict protocols for personal protective measures, recommending compact emergency kits equipped with basic first aid, drinking water, high-protein snacks, flashlights, and eye protection/goggles. (ANI)

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