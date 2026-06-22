Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions 3 indigenous warships in Kolkata

Kolkata: In a landmark moment for India’s maritime preparedness and indigenous defence capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three frontline platforms - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large); and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft - into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, on Sunday.

These state-of-the-art platforms will significantly enhance the nation’s operational capabilities, maritime security against geopolitical threats, and domain awareness.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that the occasion coincides with the International Day of Yoga being celebrated across the world and expressed happiness at having the opportunity to visit the historic land of Bengal, which has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s intellectual, cultural and national renaissance and has connected India with the world through maritime routes for centuries.

“The event represented an important milestone in the journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a secure India and a developed India”, he said.

PM Narendra Modi pointed out that June 21 is also observed globally as World Hydrography Day and described it as a remarkable coincidence that India’s most advanced hydrographic survey vessel, INS Sanshodhak, is commissioned on the same day. Congratulating the Indian Navy, scientists, engineers, workers and all citizens of the country, he said the achievement reflected India’s growing technological and maritime capabilities, an official release said. (ANI)

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