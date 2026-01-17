Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails BJP-Sena victory in Maharashtra civic polls

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the “pro-people good governance” agenda.

Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA’s “vision for development has struck a chord” with the people of the state.

He wrote on X, “Thank you, Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people, good governance! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that the NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened. Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with.”

He also lauded the NDA workers for the win for “countering the lies of the Opposition.”

“I am very proud of every NDA Karyakarta who worked tirelessly among people across Maharashtra. They talked about our alliance’s track record, highlighted our vision for the coming times and also effectively countered the lies of the Opposition. My best wishes to them,” the Prime Minister wrote. (ANI)

Also Read: India has boarded the Reform Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi