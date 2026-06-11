Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Thursday with this year's theme of 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', focusing on the well-being and development of every Indian, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background, according to an official statement.

The Governing Council Meeting will deliberate on the approach to realise this vision and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country, the statement said.

This meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lt Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars of foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting, it said.

The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact. A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ to global leadership, PM Narendra Modi charts 12-year transformation