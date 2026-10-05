Protest Erupts at SRFTI Over Alleged Disrespect to Vivekananda and Bharat Mata

KOLKATA: Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Sunday staged a protest outside the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Mukundapur over alleged disrespect to Swami Vivekananda, with protesters attempting to enter the institute premises and heavy police deployment at the spot.

Members attempted to break down the gate and enter the SRFTI premises.

Protesters alleged that students at the institute had torn a photograph of Bharat Mata and kicked and spat on a photograph of Swami Vivekananda. They also accused them of raising slogans in support of Pakistan.

"We aren't throwing anything from this side. The protest will go on until they leave. They abused Swami Vivekananda; they chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'-that won't work here," a Hindu Jagran Manch member said.

Hindu Jagran Manch member Anand Sahoo alleged that those involved had "torn the photo of Bharat Mata" and "kicked the photo of Vivekananda".

"They are dividing the country in the name of secularism. They are anti-national. Our demand is that these people should be removed from the country," Sahoo said.

He further alleged that the protesters had shown disrespect to the national flag and Swami Vivekananda and accused them of being "Pakistan lovers".

Another member, Babita Prasad, said the organisation was holding the protest against what she described as "anti-national" activities. (ANI)

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