Protesters March to Reclaim Jantar Mantar as Official Demonstration Site

NEW DELHI: Protesters on Saturday organised a 'Reclaim Jantar Mantar' march, demanding that the iconic location be restored as an officially designated site for demonstrations after the Union government de-notified it for protests on October 12.

Several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police during this march.

Following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar, three new locations in Delhi -- Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and Central Business District (CBD) Ground in East Delhi -- have been designated for holding protests.

Carrying banners and raising slogans, the demonstrators demanded that Jantar Mantar be redesignated as the official protest site.

They also raised slogans against the ECI and called for the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls. A protester, speaking to IANS, said, "We want to convey that ever since the sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar started on October 2, the Union government has been continuously detaining people who step out onto the streets and try to reach Jantar Mantar. Attempts are being made to brutally detain them, and women are being mistreated. We are not going to tolerate this."(IANS)

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Condemns Jantar Mantar Denotification