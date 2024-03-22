Proud that I'm opposing BJP: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah’s ‘parivarvaad’ remarks

Srinagar: Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on “parivarvaad”, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties but they have problems with parties that oppose it.

“The BJP has no problem with ‘parivarvaad’ parties. They have entered into an alliance with Chirag Paswan in Bihar again, recently Amit Shah sahib met Raj Thackeray - is this not parivarwaad? The BJP has a problem with parties that oppose it. And I’m proud that I’m opposing the BJP,” Abdullah told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah said that the political parties that deprived the people of Kashmir of government schemes should be “punished.”

“For once, the people of Jammu should have courage, those who deprived the people of Kashmir of central government schemes and many more for 75 years should be punished. People should keep aside these three “parivarvadi’ parties (NCP, PDP and Congress),” Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah said that if simultaneous elections could not be held in Jammu and Kashmir, then how is the government deliberating upon conducting ‘one nation, one election’ in the future. (ANI)

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari complains to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA Narendranath Chakraborty of Model Code of Conduct violation

Also Watch: