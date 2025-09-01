Proudly say, this is Swadeshi!: PM Modi pitches for ‘Vocal for Local’ as path to Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of the country to mark the upcoming festive season by embracing Swadeshi goods, adopting the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' and walking the path of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "At this time, the whole country is celebrating the pomp and fervour of 'Ganesh Utsav'. The radiance of many festivals will spread in the coming days."

"You should never forget about Swadeshi during these festivals. Gifts should be those made in India, attire should be that woven in India, decor should be that made from materials made in India, luminary items from India-made frills, and many more; everything in every need of life should be Swadeshi," he added.

Urging citizens to take pride in indigenous products, the Prime Minister said, "We have to move forward with this feeling of pride for Swadeshi and say with pride, 'This is Swadeshi'," while stressing, "One mantra -- 'Vocal for Local'; One path -- 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; One goal -- 'Viksit Bharat'."

PM Modi later posted on his X handle (in Hindi, loosely translated), "Proudly say, this is Swadeshi!"

Recently, during a public address in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, PM Modi had reiterated his call for self-reliance and greater reliance on indigenous products, stating that the road to 'Viksit Bharat' lies through Swadeshi. He urged manufacturers, traders, and consumers to adopt Made in India as a "life mantra".

"Gradually improve quality, reduce prices, and instil confidence in Indian products. The people of Hindustan will never take anything from outside," the Prime Minister had said at the event, calling on citizens to set an example before the world by using indigenous goods, even when exchanging gifts.

Meanwhile, concluding his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, he also reminded citizens to uphold cleanliness during the festive season.

"Amidst all this joy, keep emphasising cleanliness, because where there is cleanliness, the joy of festivals rises even more," PM Modi added. (IANS)

