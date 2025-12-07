Public interest litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court over IndiGo's 'Operational Collapse'

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention into an "unprecedented operational collapse" of IndiGo Airlines, which has cancelled more than 1,000 flights over the past few days.

The plea filed by 'IndiGo All Passenger and Another', through advocate Narendra Mishra, urged the Apex Court to take suo motu cognisance of the crisis, terming it a grave violation of the fundamental rights of citizens, including he right to life and dignity under Article 21. According to the petition, the chaos triggered by mass cancellations and severe delays has escalated into a "humanitarian crisis" at major airports.

Passengers, including senior citizens, infants, and those with medical needs, were allegedly left without food, water, rest areas, or even emergency assistance.

"The situation has transcended a mere contractual dispute between airline and consumer. It has become a matter of grave public injury and a clear violation of the Fundamental Right to Life and Liberty (Article 21) of the citizens of India," the plea stated.

IndiGo has publicly attributed the disruptions to planning lapses during the rollout of Phase-II of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots.

The plea contended that neither the airline nor the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) performed adequate anticipatory oversight.

The PIL highlighted that exorbitant fares, touching upwards of Rs 50,000 on key routes, "held the travelling public hostage" and "destroyed the fundamental promise of affordable air travel".

Calling for a Special Bench to hear the matter urgently, the petition urged the Supreme Court to direct IndiGo to cease arbitrary cancellations and provide free, alternative travel arrangements, including seats on other airlines or trains, for all stranded passengers. (IANS)

Also Read: Temple money belongs to deity, not banks: Supreme Court