Public welfare reflected in every policy is PM Modi’s biggest characteristic: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the unwavering focus on public welfare that defines his every policy decision.

Taking to social media platform X with the hashtag #MyModiStory, Mandaviya shared personal insights into the Prime Minister’s leadership style, particularly his forward-thinking approach to infrastructure development. “In every meeting, PM Modi gives suggestions that are not only useful but also reflect his forward thinking,” Mandaviya said in a video post. Recalling his tenure as Minister of State for Road Transport, Mandaviya shared a moment that left a lasting impression.

“When I was the Minister of State for Road Transport, I got a chance to know such aspects of him closely. I remember a discussion was taking place on national highways and during that time Modi ji said a very profound thing that ‘roads and highways are not just means of transportation, they are the lifeline of prosperity,’” he said.

Elaborating on PM Modi’s philosophy, Mandaviya added: “He explained it with a simple but very effective example that ‘A farmer grows crops in the field. If there is a road nearby, he can transport his produce to the market on time. But if the road is far away, especially in the case of perishable goods, then delay can ruin the entire crop.’”

Mandaviya further quoted PM Modi, highlighting the real-world implications of infrastructure: “Modi ji further said that ‘If the road reaches the farmer’s village, then he can easily bring vegetables from the field to the village road and from there he can reach the district market by taking the highway. But if there is no road within 5 kms of the village, then the farmer will face a lot of trouble. Due to not reaching the market on time, he will not get the right price, and he will have to bear a huge loss.’”

Mandaviya added, “The intention of public welfare which is reflected in every policy of his is the biggest characteristic of Modi ji.”

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat, he served as the state’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. He is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister.

The BJP and its supporters commemorate his birthday, September 17, as ‘Sewa Diwas’, launching a range of welfare activities.

This year, the party is set to begin a two-week-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, from September 17 to October 2, culminating on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Activities will include blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, health check-ups, sports events, and the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in 75 cities, with over 10,000 participants each. (IANS)

