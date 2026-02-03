Pune Porsche crash case: Supreme Court grants bail to three accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three persons alleged to have conspired in swapping blood samples to shield minors involved in the high-profile Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.

Observing that they had been incarcerated for nearly 20 months, a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Ashish Satish Mittal, Aditya Avinash Sood, and Amar Santhosh Gaikwad, subject to conditions set by the trial court.

The three are accused of having played a role in swapping blood samples of two minor occupants of the Porsche car -- other than the alleged minor driver -- who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal accident.

They are booked under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act for offences, including forgery, evidence tampering and bribery.

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2024, when a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, mowed down two IT professionals -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta -- in Pune’s Kalyaninagar area, triggering nationwide outrage. (IANS)

