‘Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plays politics in name of Dalits’, says Vijay Sampla

Chandigarh: Former National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab “plays politics in the name of Dalits but in reality it protects those who commit atrocities against them and attacks their rights”.

BJP leader Sampla told the media here that AAP legislator Manjinder Singh Lalpura, who was convicted and sentenced to four years in a case of assaulting a Dalit woman, has neither been expelled from the party nor disqualified from the Assembly.

“Instead, he continues to receive special privileges in jail.” During the Assembly session in March 2024, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly used casteist language against a Dalit MLA, insulting the entire community, he said.

In April 2024, Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar made casteist remarks against communities during a rally in Patti. Later, both Bhullar and the Chief Minister had to publicly apologise. Former union minister Sampla said before the assembly elections, AAP national Convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised to appoint a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister, but the promise was forgotten after coming to power. (IANS)

