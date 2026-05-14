Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann terms NEET-UG paper leak Centre’s ‘failure’

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday termed the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak as a "failure" of the BJP-led Central government as he raised concern about the future of students appearing for the exam, especially those belonging to poor households.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Mann said: "It is very unfortunate that students work so hard to give the exam and after that they realise that the paper was leaked."

"It is a failure of the government," he added.

The Punjab CM highlighted that the future of so many students depends on the medical entrance exam.

"A poor student aims to fulfil his family's dreams by becoming a doctor, and then gets to know that the paper has been leaked, and a few wealthy people bought the question paper. His or her dreams get shattered," he said. Further, Mann spoke about the development works in Punjab under the AAP government.

"In Punjab, we are building roads, schools are being built, hospitals are being improved, and Aam Aadmi Clinics are being opened. Today, our children are clearing JEE Main and NEET, and school students are also performing very well. Today, the 12th board exam results have come in, in which three girls have scored 500 out of 500," he said. CM Mann emphasised the importance of employment generation in order to prevent brain drain.

"We also need to provide these children with employment so that they do not have to go outside the country," he said. (IANS)

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