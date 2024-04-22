Punjab expected to procure 132 lakh metric tons wheat: Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Chandigarh: Punjab is expected to procure 132 lakh metric tons wheat, out of which 17.14 lakh metric tons have already been acquired, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma said on Sunday.

Presiding over an emergency meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements and the damaged crop due to unseasonal weather, he said 13.23 lakh metric tons of wheat has been purchased by procurement agencies and farmers have been paid Rs 898 crore so far.

The Chief Secretary ordered the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the crops brought by the farmers to the procurement centres were purchased immediately, and payment of the purchased crop should be ensured in the farmers’ account within 48 hours.

He also ordered the Deputy Commissioners to send a report regarding the loss to farmers due to recent rains. The Chief Secretary said special trains are being arranged daily in coordination with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and till April 20, 61,000 metric tons of wheat had been sent.

On Monday, 26 special trains will be run for wheat transportation. (IANS)

