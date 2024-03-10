Punjab: Farmers Stage 'Rail Roko' Protest in Punjab; Demand Legal Guarantees on MSP

AMRITSAR: On March 10, farmers in India, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, earnestly staged a 'Rail Roko' protest. From 12 pm to 4 pm, they voiced their requests, specifically to have a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. This activity was part of the bigger 'Delhi Chalo' event which started February 13. Their goal was To shed light on the farmers' issues.
Farmers are fighting for the assured Minimum Support Price on all crops, a concept the Swaminathan Commission recommended is the "C2 plus 50 percent" technique. One of their leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, stressed that the government needs to make a law securing MSP. He believes that it’s vital for the farmers' existence. He thinks that the government's plan to buy pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP isn't enough to deal with the farmers' worries.
As per Dallewal, the government spends a huge amount of money to import palm oil. However, the fund to enhance the farmers' conditions isn’t sufficient. He pleads the government to enact an MSP law to defend the farmers' rights in the country.
The 'Rail Roko protest had farmers taking over railway tracks at different parts of Punjab. Some are Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts. Kisan leader Sarwan Singh Pandher mentioned this. Several farmers' groups participated, such as the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner) and the Krantikari Kisan Union. These unions are all part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha may not lead the 'Delhi Chalo' movement, but it backs the farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri border spots, between Punjab and Haryana. The goal is to persuade the government to act on demands. They want a legal promise to minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.
Pensions for them and their helpers, a hold on electric rate upswings, and the removal of legal actions against protesters are the other demands of the farmers. They seek justice for those hurt during Lakhimpur Kheri's 2021 violence and want the 2013 Land Acquisition Act back. Plus, they demand payback for families of farmers who died in the 2020-21 stir.