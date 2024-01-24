Punjab: Huge Blow to INDIA Bloc As AAP Dumps Congress, To Contest Solo

CHANDIGARH: In a major setback for the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, ruled out an alliance between the two parties in the state. Ironically, the Grand Old Party and the AAP happen to be allies in the opposition INDIA bloc.

By doing so, the Aam Aadmi party has dealt a devastating blow to the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s prospects of forging together a united front against the mighty BJP juggernaut in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Punjab CM exuded confidence that his party would emerge victorious in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to media reports, the AAP, which swept the last Assembly elections in Punjab, is reluctant to cede ground to the Congress Party in its stronghold.

Henceforth, the AAP is likely to contest the upcoming election all by its own strength in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal by the Punjab unit of AAP to go solo in the general election, as per reports.

It added that the AAP has refused to contest the election with the Congress in Punjab, accusing the Congress of adopting a stubborn attitude vis-à-vis seat sharing.

Mann’s remarks came just hours after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to contest the polls alone.

Like Mann, Mamata cited failed seat-sharing talks as the reason behind her decision to refrain from allying with the Congress, a key member of the bloc.

“Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all. Since then, we have decided to go alone in West Bengal,’’ she said.

As per sources, the TMC’s offer of two seats to the Congress based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance, did not go down well with the Grand Old Party and the arrangement was deemed insufficient.