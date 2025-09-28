Punjab Police extradite wanted Babbar Khalsa terrorist from Abu Dhabi

In a landmark operation, Punjab Police have extradited the wanted terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module identified as Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, from Abu Dhabi in the UAE to India with the coordination and support of the CBI and other agencies, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. As per the information, Parminder Singh, a resident of Harsha in Batala, is not a mere criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate. He has been brought back to India by the team of Batala Police. DGP Yadav said Parminder Singh is a close aide of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and Happy Passia, and is involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. Accused Parminder Singh was using different social media platforms to coordinate crimes and finance his operations, he said. The DGP said acting swiftly on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and has brought the accused back to face justice. The extradition underscores Punjab Police’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organised crime as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach, said the DGP, while adding, “We are thankful to the MEA, the Government of the United Arab Emirates, the CBI and other Central agencies for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security.” (IANS)

