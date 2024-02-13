Punjab: Punjab and Haryana High Court Urges Amicable Resolution as Chaos Ensues in Farmers' Protest

NEW DELHI: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmer protest raises tensions. The Punjab and Haryana High Court are involved, looking at two views. One concern is the farmers' right to protest. The other is the public's discomfort. Judges GS Sandhawalia and Lapita Banerji recommend a friendly resolution. They stress keeping the peace.
On Tuesday, the court confirmed that free speech and public order must be balanced. They asked for a report about the protest's status. The protest caused border chaos and traffic problems. Now, the Delhi government will take part in this legal matter. They'll speak on Thursday.
Drones dropped tear gas on farmers. Protestors started throwing stones. Two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) are filed over the march. The first PIL says limiting farmers' movements to Delhi breaks democratic rights. This includes freedom of movement, speech, and peaceful protest.
Lawyer Arvind Seth filed the second PIL. It talks about the public's difficulties due to the protest. It's important to keep the highways open, according to the PIL. The PIL says farmers can protest against government rules but it shouldn't trouble the public.
The Government's lawyer agreed to negotiate with farmers, addressing important issues like the minimum support price law. The court questioned Haryana's decision to block borders, noting farmers should be free to move. Haryana defended this, saying they wanted to keep law and order, highlighting a past farmers' protest where crimes took place.
Meanwhile, Punjab's government recognized the farmers' demands had merit and promised support for peaceful protests. They emphasized the need to control crowds properly.
The court acknowledged the farmers' right to protest but drew attention to the state's duty to protect the public. It suggested Punjab and Haryana should set defined protest areas and that everyone should work towards a peaceful solution. The court decreased the meeting until Thursday, unsure of what would happen next with the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
