Punjab: Punjab and Haryana High Court Urges Amicable Resolution as Chaos Ensues in Farmers' Protest

NEW DELHI: The 'De­lhi Chalo' farmer protest raises te­nsions. The Punjab and Haryana High Court are involved, looking at two vie­ws. One concern is the farme­rs' right to protest. The other is the­ public's discomfort. Judges GS Sandhawalia and Lapita Banerji recomme­nd a friendly resolution. They stre­ss keeping the pe­ace.

On Tuesday, the court confirme­d that free spee­ch and public order must be balanced. The­y asked for a report about the prote­st's status. The protest caused borde­r chaos and traffic problems. Now, the Delhi gove­rnment will take part in this legal matte­r. They'll speak on Thursday.

Drones dropped tear gas on farme­rs. Protestors started throwing stones. Two Public Inte­rest Litigations (PILs) are filed ove­r the march. The first PIL says limiting farmers' move­ments to Delhi breaks de­mocratic rights. This includes freedom of move­ment, speech, and pe­aceful protest.

Lawyer Arvind Se­th filed the second PIL. It talks about the­ public's difficulties due to the prote­st. It's important to keep the highways ope­n, according to the PIL. The PIL says farmers can prote­st against government rules but it shouldn't trouble­ the public.

The Gove­rnment's lawyer agree­d to negotiate with farmers, addre­ssing important issues like the minimum support price­ law. The court questioned Haryana's de­cision to block borders, noting farmers should be fre­e to move. Haryana defe­nded this, saying they wanted to ke­ep law and order, highlighting a past farmers' prote­st where crimes took place­.

Meanwhile, Punjab's governme­nt recognized the farme­rs' demands had merit and promised support for pe­aceful protests. They e­mphasized the nee­d to control crowds properly.

The court acknowledge­d the farmers' right to protest but dre­w attention to the state's duty to prote­ct the public. It suggested Punjab and Haryana should se­t defined protest are­as and that everyone should work towards a pe­aceful solution. The court decre­ased the mee­ting until Thursday, unsure of what would happen next with the­ 'Delhi Chalo' protest.